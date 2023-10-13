David Beckham Reflects on Filming His Netflix Documentary

David Beckham expressed his relief that filming on his Netflix documentary, titled “Beckham,” is finally completed. Speaking at the launch party of David Beckham Fragrances in New York City, the former soccer player shared his thoughts on the project, stating that initially, he had difficulty coming to terms with sharing his personal life on camera. However, after retiring from playing soccer and reflecting on his career, he felt it was the right time to share his story.

Over the course of two and a half years, Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, filmed more than 50 hours of footage, creating a documentary that David describes as a “hell of a journey.” Despite the emotional roller coaster it took him on, he believes that they have produced something their team can be proud of.

Fisher Stevens, the director of the documentary, was pleasantly surprised how open and honest the couple were during filming. The documentary explores various aspects of David’s life, including his career as a soccer player and the public scandals he faced. Stevens stated that he was not prepared for the depth of Beckham’s story and commended his warmth and ability to read people.

The documentary, “Beckham,” can now be streamed on Netflix.

