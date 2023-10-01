David and Victoria Beckham Discuss “Difficulties” in Their Marriage in New Netflix Documentary

The upcoming four-part Netflix documentary, titled “Beckham,” delves into the life and career of former England player David Beckham. In a recent interview with director Fisher Stevens, he revealed that the couple discusses the challenges they faced in their marriage. Stevens stated that he approached the subject asking Beckham how their marriage managed to stay together, and that the footballer’s response can be seen in the documentary. Both David and Victoria Beckham were open to discussing the difficulties they went through, with producer John Battsek emphasizing that there were no restrictions placed on the questions asked.

David and Victoria have been married for 24 years, and their relationship began in 1997 when Victoria was part of the Spice Girls and David played for Manchester United. In the documentary, Victoria shares that when they started dating, her manager advised them to keep their relationship under wraps, which led to secret meetings in car parks.

In addition to the couple’s narrative, the documentary also features insights from David’s mother, Sandra Georgina West. She expressed initial concerns about David potentially losing everything in his soccer career when he began dating Victoria.

From humble beginnings in east London to becoming an international icon, David Beckham’s story is one of immense ups and downs. “Beckham” aims to provide a definitive and personal account of one of the most well-known and scrutinized athletes of all time. The documentary is set to be released on Netflix on October 4th.

