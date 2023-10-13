David Beckham Gains Half a Million Instagram Followers After Netflix Series

David Beckham’s popularity has soared after the release of his Netflix docuseries, leading to a significant increase in his Instagram following. According to CasinoAlpha.com, Beckham has gained nearly 700,000 new followers since the first trailer of the series was unveiled on September 19th. On October 9th, the day after the docuseries was released, his follower count shot up 105,987 in just 24 hours. As a result, Beckham now has 83.9 million followers on Instagram alone, showcasing his global recognition.

Beckham is widely recognized as one of the most famous sportsmen in the world. He enjoyed an illustrious playing career, representing clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain. Additionally, Beckham captained the England national team, earning 115 caps. His success on the field has translated into his post-playing ventures.

As part-owner of the MLS franchise Inter Miami, Beckham played a role in attracting football icon Lionel Messi to the team. Beckham recently spoke highly of Messi’s character during an appearance on The Overlap, emphasizing his humility and down-to-earth nature. According to Beckham, Messi performs daily activities like going to the supermarket and shopping for himself, despite being constantly surrounded fans and followers.

This surge in Beckham’s Instagram following demonstrates the enduring impact of his career and the continued fascination with his life post-football. As a global figure, Beckham’s influence extends beyond his sporting achievements, making him a prominent and inspiring figure across various industries.

