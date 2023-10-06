David Beckham’s Social Media Following Soars After Release of Netflix Documentary

A recent analysis has revealed that David Beckham’s social media following has significantly increased following the release of a documentary about his life on Netflix. Directed Fisher Stevens, the documentary delves into the former England captain’s career and personal life over the course of four hour-long episodes.

The documentary has garnered much attention and has resulted in Beckham’s number of fans on social media platforms surging nearly half a million since the release of the trailer. Social Blade data, analyzed Casino Alpha, highlights this significant spike in Beckham’s popularity.

Released on Wednesday, the documentary documents Beckham’s journey from a talented schoolboy in east London to becoming one of the most well-known football players in the world. It includes interviews with Beckham’s wife, Victoria, as well as his former teammates Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, and Rio Ferdinand.

The documentary also delves into some of the challenging moments in Beckham’s life, such as being sent off during England’s 1998 World Cup match against Argentina. Beckham opens up about the abuse he and his family endured as a result and the depression he experienced during that period.

In the documentary, both David and Victoria Beckham speak publicly for the first time about the aftermath of David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, his former assistant in 2003. While they don’t go into detail, Victoria expresses the difficulties they faced in maintaining their relationship during that time.

David Beckham also discusses the challenges he faced after his transfer to Madrid, being separated from his family and the club he had been a part of since his teenage years. In the wake of media reports about his alleged infidelity, Beckham describes the feeling of both he and Victoria being overwhelmed.

The documentary offers viewers an intimate look into David Beckham’s life, both the highs and lows, and provides insight into the man behind the legend. As evident the surge in his social media following, fans are eager to learn more about the former footballer turned club owner.

Sources:

– Social Blade data analyzed Casino Alpha