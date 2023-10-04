David Beckham’s Journey: A New Netflix Docuseries

David Beckham’s Netflix docuseries, “Beckham,” provides an in-depth look at the life of the iconic soccer star. Directed Fisher Stevens, the documentary explores Beckham’s rise from a working-class kid to a global celebrity. Stevens was recommended for the job Leonardo DiCaprio, a close friend of Beckham.

Initially uncertain about taking on the project, Stevens sought advice from his colleagues on HBO’s “Succession,” Jesse Armstrong and Tony Roche, who encouraged him to pursue the documentary. Over the course of two years, Stevens conducted more than 30 hours of interviews with Beckham, creating a personal and revealing portrait of the soccer legend.

The four-part series features a diverse range of contributors, including Beckham’s wife Victoria, former colleagues, and even paparazzi who followed him during the late 1990s. Anna Wintour and Kath Phipps, a former receptionist at Beckham’s first soccer club, also share their insights on the cultural impact of “Posh ‘n’ Becks.”

One notable absence in the documentary is Glenn Hoddle, the former manager for England. Hoddle accused Beckham of causing England’s loss in a crucial World Cup match in 1998, which led to the soccer star becoming a target of public criticism. Despite numerous attempts to reach out, Hoddle declined to participate in the documentary.

The documentary also delves into Beckham’s personal struggles, including his battle with OCD and tattoo addiction, as well as the persistent rumors of marital issues between him and Victoria. Despite his status as a cultural icon and “nice guy,” Beckham faces inner turmoil that adds depth to his story.

The decision to share his story now was not an easy one for Beckham. However, he wanted to tell his own narrative before someone else did. The docuseries offers a glimpse into the darker moments of Beckham’s life, revealing the complexities behind his success and the love he has for the sport.

