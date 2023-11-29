Netflix Explores the Power of Sports Storytelling

Netflix has been delving into the world of sports-themed content, with the successful docuseries “Beckham” chronicling the life and marriage of renowned footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice. Brandon Riegg, the Vice President of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix, discussed the streamer’s approach to this genre at the Content London conference.

Contrary to the common belief that Netflix hands over editorial control to the talent, Riegg clarified that the streamer retains final say on its projects, just like sports leagues do. While engaging with talent and partners, Netflix aims to ensure their investment in the storytelling process while emphasizing the importance of presenting the best version of the story according to the producer’s vision.

Interestingly, neither David Beckham nor Victoria Beckham had seen any of the “Beckham” series until after its premiere on Netflix. Riegg revealed that the couple came in as fans, anticipating how their life would be depicted. Fortunately, the Beckhams were genuinely pleased with the outcome, showcasing David Beckham’s thoughtful and genuine nature.

Netflix has found remarkable success with sports-themed unscripted shows, including “F1: Drive to Survive,” and they are eager to continue exploring this genre. From Riegg’s perspective, sports act as an incredible storytelling engine, resembling the most captivating soap opera, as the unpredictable nature of sports keeps audiences intrigued. As a self-proclaimed avid sports fan himself, Riegg believes that Netflix’s narrative programming can offer fans and non-fans a unique glimpse into the captivating worlds and characters that sports inhabit.

However, Netflix does not aim to heavily invest in live sports like other streaming platforms. Riegg highlighted that the company’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, has stated their pro-profit stance, emphasizing that live sports is not aligned with Netflix’s strategy and business model. Instead, Netflix aims to tap into the passion of sports fandom through their narrative programming, creating shows that feed the appetite for sports stories and provide viewers with an alternative perspective on the sporting world.

