David and Victoria Beckham Discuss “Difficulties” in Marriage in New Netflix Documentary

David and Victoria Beckham open up about the challenges they’ve faced in their marriage in a new Netflix documentary titled “Beckham.” The four-part series explores the life and career of David, the former England player. Director Fisher Stevens revealed in an interview that he spoke to the couple about the “rumoured infidelity scandals” and their efforts to keep their relationship intact. While the topic was not pleasant, the Beckhams were willing to discuss it openly.

Stevens approached the interview from the perspective of examining how their marriage managed to endure despite the difficulties they encountered. Producer John Battsek emphasized that the couple was cooperative and willing to answer any questions posed to them. The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive and personal account of David Beckham, shedding light on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most recognized athletes.

The couple, who has been married for 24 years, met in 1997 when Victoria was a member of the Spice Girls and David played for Manchester United. In the documentary, Victoria recalls how they were advised to keep their relationship out of the public eye, leading to clandestine meetings in car parks. The teaser clips also include comments from David, who jokingly remarks about their covert romance.

David’s mother, Sandra Georgina West, also makes an appearance in the documentary and shares her initial concerns about the relationship. She worried that her son would sacrifice everything he had worked for in his soccer career. The series aims to provide viewers with an in-depth look at David Beckham’s life, revealing his triumphs, challenges, and the delicate balance he has sought to maintain between ambition, love, and family.

The Netflix documentary “Beckham” will be released on October 4, offering audiences an opportunity to gain new insights into the life of one of the world’s most iconic athletes.

