Davenport Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Social Media Threats Against Schools

Davenport, Iowa – In a recent development, the Davenport Police Department apprehended a 16-year-old individual on Tuesday for posting threats of terrorism on social media. The threats were directed towards Davenport Central High School and McKinley Elementary School, endangering both students and staff.

Following a tip received around 1:20 p.m., the Davenport police school resource officers swiftly initiated an investigation. Fortunately, their thorough examination determined that there was no immediate danger to anyone at the schools involved. Nevertheless, due to the gravity of the situation and the severity of the threats made on social media, a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with threats of terrorism. The apprehended teen has since been taken to the juvenile detention center.

Despite the incident, the Davenport Police Department and Davenport Community School District ensured that school activities continued as normal. At the conclusion of the school day, students were dismissed safely and without incident.

In a media release, the Davenport Police Department and Davenport Community School District emphasized their unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of all students and staff. They encourage vigilance from the community and implore individuals to promptly report any suspicious activities or concerns to trusted adults, such as police officers or school administrators. As the adage goes, “See something, say something.”

To facilitate reporting, the police department offers an anonymous tip line accessible through the P3 App or visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. The Davenport Police Department remains committed to thoroughly examining the situation and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to safeguard the community.

FAQ

Q: What were the charges against the 16-year-old individual?

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with threats of terrorism after making social media threats against Davenport Central High School and McKinley Elementary School.

Q: Were there any immediate threats to students or staff?

No, upon investigation, it was determined that there were no immediate threats to the students or staff at the mentioned schools.

Q: How can the community report suspicious activities?

Members of the community can report suspicious activities through the anonymous tip line provided the Davenport Police Department. This can be accessed through the P3 App or visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.