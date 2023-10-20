Retired Race-Caller Sues Netflix Over Unauthorized Use of Voice on ‘The Crown’

Retired race-caller Dave Johnson has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and its subsidiaries, alleging that his voice and persona were used without his permission on an episode of the popular show ‘The Crown’. Johnson is seeking compensatory and exemplary damages, as well as equitable relief, in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. The allegations surround an episode that aired on November 9, 2022, which depicted Queen Elizabeth II’s interest in horse racing. The broadcast included Johnson’s voice calling the 1995 GI Travers S. and other examples where his voice was used.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson’s voice, which is synonymous with horse racing in the United States, is clearly audible and immediately recognizable on the show. Johnson’s lawyer, Drew Mollica, stated that Johnson takes pride in his work as the voice of American horse racing and has a vested interest in preventing unauthorized use of his voice. This is not the first time Johnson has taken legal action against unauthorized use of his catchphrase ‘And Down the Stretch They Come’, which he has trademarked.

Johnson has a history of donating any compensation from successful lawsuits to racing-related charities such as New York’s Backstretch Employee Service Team and Churchill Downs’ Backside Learning Center. He has also supported scholarships and donations to benefit disabled jockeys. The lawsuit claims that ‘The Crown’ Season Five was viewed for 107.39 million hours following its release, with Episode Eight having a production cost of $13 million. It states that Netflix Entities earned approximately $31.6 billion in revenue from its streaming platform in 2022, with a substantial portion attributable to the success of ‘The Crown’.

The lawsuit asserts that the defendants have invaded Johnson’s statutory right to privacy, misappropriated his persona and voice, and have profited at his expense. Johnson’s career as a race-caller spans several prestigious events, including calling the GI Kentucky Derby, the GI Preakness S., and the GI Belmont S. He has served as the head announcer at various tracks and is currently a co-host on the Sirius XM radio show ‘Down the Stretch’.

Definitions:

– Race-caller: An individual who provides commentary and narration during horse racing events.

– Equitable relief: A court-ordered remedy that aims to prevent unjust outcomes.

– Persona: An individual’s public image or personality.

– Misappropriated: Taking someone’s property, in this case, Johnson’s voice and persona, without permission or authority.

Source: No URLs provided