Dave Chappelle Shifts Focus in New Comedy Special

In his latest comedy special, “The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle takes a different approach moving away from his previous controversial material about the transgender community. The special, which premiered on Netflix on December 31st, primarily revolves around Chappelle’s early years in the entertainment industry and his path to success.

Chappelle starts the special telling an anecdote about visiting Jim Carrey on the set of the film “Man on the Moon” in 1999. However, instead of dwelling on his interactions with Carrey, Chappelle diverts the story humorously stating that trans people make him feel a certain way, drawing laughter from the audience.

Acknowledging the controversy surrounding his previous anti-trans material, Chappelle announces a change in direction, declaring that he will no longer make jokes about that community. He expresses his weariness and explains that he does not need to rely on them for his comedic material. As a result, Chappelle announces that his new angle will involve jokes about “handicapped” people, intending to “punch down” in his comedy.

Throughout the special, Chappelle revisits the topic of repairing his relationship with the transgender community, stating that he wrote a play to address the issue. The play centers around a Black transgender woman whose pronoun is unfortunately a racial slur, creating a thought-provoking and emotional narrative.

Chappelle also shares a humorous scenario about identifying as a woman if he were ever sentenced to jail, highlighting the absurdity of certain societal expectations and stereotypes.

“The Dreamer” was filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington D.C. and marks his seventh stand-up special exclusively available on Netflix.

While Chappelle has faced criticism in the past for his comments about the transgender community, this special showcases a shift in focus as he explores different comedic angles and leaves behind his controversial material.