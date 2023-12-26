Dave Chappelle’s Latest Comedy Special Set to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix has announced the upcoming release of Dave Chappelle’s newest comedy special, “The Dreamer.” The highly anticipated special, filmed at Washington, DC’s historic Lincoln Theatre, is scheduled to premiere on December 31, 2023, exclusively on the streaming platform.

Directed the renowned Emmy Award-winning director, Stan Lathan, “The Dreamer” promises to deliver Chappelle’s signature brand of humor and incisive social commentary. Lathan, who has worked closely with Chappelle on all seven of his previous Netflix specials, is no stranger to capturing the essence of Chappelle’s comedic genius on screen.

Chappelle’s return to the comedy scene in 2016 has been met with resounding success. With six comedy specials already under his belt, most of which have received critical acclaim, Chappelle has solidified his position as one of the industry’s most influential and beloved comedians.

His recent achievements include five Emmy Awards for his Netflix specials, including “Sticks & Stones” and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation,” as well as two Emmy Awards for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, Chappelle is a four-time Grammy winner, with accolades for “The Closer,” “Sticks & Stones,” “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation,” and “The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.”

Adding to his list of accolades, Chappelle has recently received his fifth Grammy nomination for his newest special, “What’s in a Name.” Fans and critics alike eagerly await the release of “The Dreamer,” anticipating yet another groundbreaking performance from one of the industry’s most influential comedic voices.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dave Chappelle’s “The Dreamer” and mark your calendars for the December 31st release, exclusively on Netflix.