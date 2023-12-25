Dave Chappelle Returns with New Comedy Special Featuring Morgan Freeman

Dave Chappelle, the renowned comedian, is making a comeback on Netflix with his latest comedy special set to release on December 31. Titled “The Dreamer,” this special was filmed in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington D.C. at the iconic Lincoln Theater. However, the most exciting aspect of this special is the involvement of legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

In the trailer, Freeman’s inspiring voice can be heard asking, “What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep, but the ones you hold in your heart. Don’t be intimidated the audacity of your dream—be inspired it.” With Chappelle’s signature humor and Freeman’s powerful narration, “The Dreamer” promises to be a unique and enlightening comedic experience.

Emmy Award-winning director Stan Lathan, who has previously directed all seven of Chappelle’s Netflix specials, returns to direct this one as well. Chappelle’s previous comedy special, “Sticks & Stones” (2019), earned him three Emmy awards, while “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2017) secured two. Additionally, Chappelle has won four Grammy awards for his comedy albums, including “The Closer,” “Sticks & Stones,” “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation,” and “The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.” His latest special, “What’s in a Name,” has been nominated for a Grammy.

Chappelle’s success extends beyond awards and accolades. His comedy tour has been recognized with the prestigious Pollstar Award multiple times. In 2019, he also received the esteemed Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

On top of his upcoming comedy special, Chappelle has exciting plans for the future. He is set to open a comedy and music club in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in early 2024. As we eagerly anticipate the release of “The Dreamer,” fans can watch the trailer to get a glimpse of the hilarity that awaits them.