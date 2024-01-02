Dave Chappelle Shifts Controversy to Disabled Community in New Netflix Special

In his latest Netflix special, “The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle continues to push boundaries shifting his controversial commentary from the transgender community to the disabled community. While Chappelle had faced backlash in the past for his remarks about transgender individuals in his previous special, “The Closer,” he boldly injects similar provocative content into his new program.

During the special, Chappelle shares an anecdote about visiting Jim Carrey on the set of the 1999 movie “Man on the Moon,” where Carrey portrayed late comedian Andy Kaufman. In reference to Carrey’s portrayal, Chappelle states, “That’s how trans people make me feel.” Chappelle then declares that he’s done ridiculing the trans community but goes on to deliver a series of trans-themed jokes, stating he will only touch on the topic a few more times that night.

Switching gears, Chappelle sets his sights on a new target: the disabled community. He boldly announces, “Tonight, I’m doing all handicapped jokes,” expressing his love for “punching down” at marginalized groups. Among those he jokes about is former GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who is a paraplegic. Chappelle shares an interaction with Cawthorn, emphasizing his ability to do something the politician physically cannot stating, “Then I just walked away. I wanted him to see me do something he couldn’t do. I skipped.”

Dave Chappelle’s provocative comments have once again sparked controversy as he shifts his attention from one marginalized community to another. While some may applaud his fearless approach to comedy, others argue that his jokes perpetuate harmful stereotypes and further marginalize vulnerable groups. As the debate over the boundaries of comedy continues, Chappelle’s latest Netflix special serves as another example of the ongoing controversy surrounding his brand of humor.