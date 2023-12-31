Dave Chappelle Sparks Controversy with New Netflix Special

Comedian Dave Chappelle is no stranger to controversy, and his latest Netflix special, “The Dreamer,” is stirring up heated debates. Released on December 31, the hour-long show features Chappelle delivering jokes that touch on sensitive topics, including the transgender community and disabled individuals.

Chappelle’s previous special, “The Closer,” faced backlash for its relentless jokes about the trans community, and he does not shy away from revisiting this subject in his newest release. He jokes about trans women in prison and mocks those he believes are “pretending” to be someone they are not.

Not only does Chappelle target the trans community, but he also takes aim at disabled individuals, announcing, “Tonight, I’m doing all handicap jokes.” One particular sketch focuses on paraplegic former North Carolina Republican representative Madison Cawthorn, who made controversial claims about attending sex parties in Washington.

“The Dreamer” was filmed at the Lincoln Theatre in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, DC. However, the controversy surrounding the special has led to renewed criticism of both Chappelle and Netflix.

Civil rights advocacy group, the National Black Justice Coalition, has called on Netflix to remove “The Closer” from its platform. They argue that perpetuating transphobia contributes to violence, especially against Black transgender individuals, who are disproportionately affected.

While “The Closer” prompted a walkout among some Netflix employees, the company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, defended the specials, asserting that they do not incite hate or violence. He acknowledged the complexity of distinguishing between commentary and harm, particularly within the realm of stand-up comedy. Sarandos emphasized that comedy’s purpose is often to push boundaries, even if some find it mean-spirited.

Despite the controversy, Dave Chappelle seems to be thriving. In 2023, he sold the most tickets of any comedy headliner, grossing an impressive $62 million across 31 performances.