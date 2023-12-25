Dave Chappelle Teases Upcoming Comedy Special with Trailer

In anticipation of his latest comedy special, “The Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle has released a trailer that offers a glimpse of what’s to come. Unlike previous Netflix releases, this upcoming special is set to captivate audiences with Chappelle’s sharp wit and unfiltered stand-up comedy.

The trailer opens with the iconic voice of Morgan Freeman, who sets the stage with a thought-provoking question: “What do you dream about? Not the ones when you go to sleep; the ones you hold in your heart.” Freeman’s introspective narration encourages viewers to embrace the audacity of their dreams rather than being intimidated them.

As the trailer progresses, we catch a glimpse of Chappelle and Freeman watching the special together. Freeman continues his narration, teasing the audience with the line, “What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn’t know.”

“The Dreamer” was recorded during a stop at the Lincoln Theater in Chappelle’s hometown of Washington, D.C. This hour-long special reunites the comedian with director Stan Lathan, who has previously directed Chappelle’s other successful Netflix specials.

Chappelle’s last Netflix release, “What’s in a Name?” in 2022, captured the comedian giving a compelling speech at his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. However, it was his previous special, “The Closer” in 2021, that stirred controversy. The special faced backlash for its transphobic content, leading to protests and employee walkouts at Netflix.

While it remains to be seen if “The Dreamer” will court similar controversy, Netflix’s description hints at a freewheeling and unfiltered experience. Chappelle’s onstage assault at the Hollywood Bowl and Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock are among the topics suggested in the special.

“The Dreamer” is scheduled to be released on December 31, offering viewers a memorable way to close out the year with Chappelle’s irreverent humor and poignant reflections.