Pennsylvania Township Offers Incentives to Increase Volunteer Firefighters

Pennsylvania’s Lower Paxton Township is taking proactive measures to address the decreasing number of volunteer firefighters in the state. With the number dropping from 300,000 in the 1970s to just 30,000, fire companies are facing challenges in responding to emergencies effectively. To counter this trend, Lower Paxton Township has announced a new program offering financial incentives to encourage volunteers to spend more time working shifts at firehouses.

Since the program’s launch on November 1, the fire companies in Lower Paxton have already seen positive results. According to Brett Graham, the township’s deputy fire chief, out of the 48 firefighters in the area, 10 who were previously less active have increased their participation. The township hopes that these incentives will attract more volunteers to join the firefighting ranks and ultimately improve response times to emergencies.

Under this program, firefighters who are members of Colonial Park, Paxtonia, and Linglestown fire companies can sign up for 4-, 8-, or 12-hour shifts, earning $10 an hour. The flexibility of the program allows firefighters to choose shifts that fit their schedules and ensure that the total amount they are paid complies with federal wage regulations, which must be below $14,392. The funds for these payments come from the township’s fire tax and were already allocated in the 2023 budget.

Robin Lindsey, a township supervisor, emphasized the importance of this initiative in bolstering the ranks of skilled and dedicated volunteers to ensure community safety is never compromised. Lower Paxton Township aims to expand their outreach beyond their borders, hoping to enrich their pool of committed volunteers.

To learn more about the requirements to become a firefighter and participate in this program, interested individuals can visit the township’s website. By offering incentives and flexible working opportunities, Lower Paxton Township is taking proactive steps to address the decreasing number of volunteer firefighters, enhancing the level of protection for their citizens.