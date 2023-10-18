Diet Coke Obsession: A Mom’s Love for the Iconic Soda

Rowan Sturgill of Kentucky recently shared a TikTok video showcasing her mother’s extreme obsession with Diet Coke. The video begins with a close-up shot of a Diet Coke bottle adorned with a bow, followed a hand soap bottle themed after the iconic soda. As the camera pans, a wall filled with Diet Coke posters comes into view.

The posters are emblazoned with slogans such as “There’s a reason why bubbly is also a mood” and “Change your state of mouth.” Perhaps the most striking display is a case behind glass with an “in case of emergency break glass” sign. However, instead of a fire extinguisher, the case contains a single can of Diet Coke.

The family’s love for the beverage extends beyond wall decor. One sign proudly proclaims, “This home runs on love, laughter, and lots of Diet Coke,” with the family name featured underneath. Even Beth, the mom in question, has her own designated coaster for her Diet Coke shenanigans.

The video’s caption emphasizes that what was shown is merely a glimpse of Beth’s Diet Coke obsession and mentions that there is much more to it than meets the eye.

The video has garnered almost 33 thousand likes on TikTok, with followers and friends chiming in with their reactions. One friend humorously remarked, “it’s like an alternate reality when I use your bathroom,” while others expressed their fascination with the Diet Coke-themed hand soap and even jokingly claimed that the water in the house tasted like Diet Coke.

Beth’s love for Diet Coke is undeniably strong, and her collection of Diet Coke paraphernalia showcases her dedication to the iconic soda. This video serves as a testament to the unique and sometimes unexpected passions that people can develop for their favorite beverages.

