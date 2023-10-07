Malcolm X’s Daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, Named Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Fellow at Worcester State University

Ilyasah Shabazz, motivational speaker, social activist, author, and daughter of civil rights figure Malcolm X, has been appointed as Worcester State University’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Fellow for the 2023-2024 academic year. In this role, Shabazz will collaborate with the university to support DEI initiatives on campus and also teach classes. During the spring semester, she will be teaching history and political science courses.

Shabazz is an accomplished author with six published books to her name. Her memoir, “Growing Up X” (2002), was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, Nonfiction. Additionally, her young adult novel, “X: A Novel” (2015), was a finalist for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.

In an interview with the Telegram and Gazette, Shabazz discussed her goals as the DEI Fellow at Worcester State University. She expressed her desire to create a culture of excellence and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Shabazz emphasized the importance of an inclusive education that recognizes the contributions of people from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

As an educator, Shabazz believes in teaching the truth about American history, particularly its complicated racial past. She sees this as an opportunity to instill values of honesty, compassion, and forgiveness in students. Shabazz noted that many people have been misinformed about her father, Malcolm X, and the civil rights movement. She hopes to dispel these misconceptions and promote a more accurate understanding of her father’s teachings, which were rooted in love, peace, and compassion.

Shabazz also discussed the parallels between her father’s ideals and the current Black Lives Matter movement. She commended young people for taking a stand and effecting change, much like her father did in the 1950s. She highlighted the shared belief that all lives have value and the recognition that America has not fulfilled its promise of liberty and justice for all. Shabazz sees the spirit of her father’s human rights advocacy alive in the profound critique of American racism and the challenge to abusive power that the Black Lives Matter movement represents.

Carrying her father’s legacy is a responsibility that Shabazz takes seriously. She attributes her understanding of Malcolm X’s humanity to her mother, who ensured that his presence was felt in their home despite his untimely assassination. Shabazz acknowledges the importance of preserving and sharing history, wisdom, and joy for future generations.

