Netflix Announces New Documentary Series on Twin Flame Dating Platform

Netflix is set to release a three-part documentary series called Escaping Twin Flames, which delves into the controversial online community surrounding the Twin Flames dating platform. The series, directed Cecilia Peck, known for her work on Starz’s Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, aims to expose the dangerous obsession and cult-like mindset behind the promise of finding one’s true love.

Twin Flames Universe, led Jeff and Shaleia Divine, offers online classes that guarantee a harmonious union with a destined partner. However, the docuseries will unveil the coercion, manipulation, and exploitation embedded within the community. Former members will share their horrifying experiences, including stories of stalking behavior and the manipulation of gender identities. The series will also highlight the efforts of family members trying to rescue their loved ones from the clutches of Jeff and Shaleia’s web.

The concept of twin flames has gained traction on social media over the past few years, with theories suggesting that there are 144,000 individuals capable of finding their true twin flame. Prominent figures such as Megan Fox and Alicia Keys have added credibility to this idea, leading to its explosive popularity on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Inbal B. Lessner, Daniel Voll, Alexandra Milchan, Jordana Hochman, and Alison Dammann join Cecilia Peck as executive producers on the series. Escaping Twin Flames is a result of a three-year investigation into the recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed the leaders of this online group. The series aims to shed light on the experiences of survivors and those impacted Twin Flames Universe, as well as raise awareness among those who may have unknowingly been manipulated or coerced.

This announcement comes on the heels of Amazon’s documentary series, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe, directed Marina Zenovich, set to launch on October 6.

