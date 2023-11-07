Tinder, Gleeden, and TrulyMadly Using Creative Strategies to Engage Users

Dating apps are exploring innovative ways to attract and engage users moving beyond traditional advertising channels. From collaborating with celebrities and influencers to creating podcasts and streaming web shows, these platforms are leveraging various forms of content to widen their market reach.

Tinder, for instance, has partnered with influencers like Kusha Kapila, Swara Bhasker, and Zeenat Aman for their show Swipe Ride, which premiered on their YouTube channel and JioCinema. They have also collaborated with a character from Netflix’s original series The Archies to promote a new feature called Incognito Mode. By engaging popular personalities and incorporating pop-culture trends, Tinder aims to stay relevant to their changing target audience, which is shifting from millennials to Gen Z.

Gleeden, a dating app catering to married individuals, is streaming a podcast on Spotify and conducting street interviews in Delhi. They are exploring topics like infidelity and non-monogamous relationships, generating discussion and publishing insights on Instagram. Gleeden has also collaborated with comedians to add humor to their content and engage their audience.

TrulyMadly, another dating platform, focuses on creating informative content related to dating and relationships through Instagram and YouTube videos. Their approach is to provide value to users offering content that goes beyond the surface level entertainment.

These dating services recognize the power of social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube in delivering their messages directly to their target audience. Sybil Shiddell, the country manager for Gleeden India, emphasizes that these channels allow for creativity with different formats such as videos, text, pictures, and illustrations.

Engaging users through social media requires mastering a different art compared to regular advertising. Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuack, acknowledges the importance of relatable content that showcases the human side of the brand. By experimenting with various strategies and observing what resonates with their audience, these dating apps are continually evolving their social media campaigns.

