Tamika Young Joins Hinge as VP of Global Communications

Tamika Young has been appointed as the Vice President of Global Communications at Hinge, the popular dating app owned Match Group. Young, who previously worked in public relations at Netflix and Spotify, will oversee various communication strategies, including corporate, brand, consumer, trust, and safety. This move comes as Hinge aims to expand its reach to the Gen Z and LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide.

Hinge’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jackie Jantos, expressed enthusiasm about Young’s appointment, stating, “Tamika brings a wealth of experience in helping brands connect with culture. With our significant growth among the next generation of daters, I’m excited to see where she and the team take us.”

Young also shared her excitement about joining Hinge, emphasizing the app’s dedication to fostering genuine relationships. She stated, “At a time where fostering genuine relationships is more important than ever, I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Hinge as we continue to shape narratives, amplify voices, and create opportunities that bring people together in meaningful ways.”

Before joining Hinge, Young held various communication roles at Netflix and Spotify, where she played a key role in launching initiatives such as Netflix Bites, the platform’s first restaurant concept, and Spotify’s popular Wrapped campaigns. She also has experience as a publicist with MTV Networks.

In addition to her professional achievements, Young is passionate about social impact and has spearheaded events celebrating underrepresented communities, including Black History Month, Juneteenth, and Women’s History Month. She currently serves on the board of New York Women in Communications.

Hinge, known for its tagline “the app designed to be deleted,” aims to help users meet and connect in real-life settings. Since its acquisition Match Group in 2018, Hinge has experienced substantial growth. In the third quarter of 2023, Hinge reported its strongest download quarter to date, with direct revenue increasing 44% year over year to $107 million. The app’s paying members also grew 33% to 1.3 million during this period.

With Tamika Young joining the team, Hinge is set to further enhance its communication strategies and continue its mission of bringing people together in meaningful ways.