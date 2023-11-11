New Security Features on WhatsApp: Protecting Users from Scams and Cyberattacks

Bremen – WhatsApp scams have become increasingly common, with many users falling victim to fraudulent schemes. Recognizing the growing need for data security among consumers, Meta, the internet conglomerate, has integrated two new features into WhatsApp, aimed at making calls on the messaging platform safer.

The newly introduced feature, titled “Silence Unknown Callers,” not only blocks annoying calls but also prevents cyberattacks, according to a statement released Meta. Once activated, calls from unknown numbers will no longer appear on the user’s mobile device. “We have introduced this function because it offers benefits not only for data protection but also for security,” the statement explained.

Furthermore, WhatsApp recently rolled out another feature called “Protect IP Address during Calls” at the end of October. It is now even possible for users to have two WhatsApp accounts on a single mobile device.

Traditionally, most calling products operate on a peer-to-peer connection between callers. While this direct connection ensures faster data transmission and call quality, it also means that participants can see each other’s IP addresses.

To address this concern, WhatsApp’s new feature directs calls through the platform’s servers, hiding the user’s IP address from the other party. This ensures that participants cannot view the IP address and subsequently ascertain the user’s general geographic location.

It is important to note that users will have to manually activate these security features updating WhatsApp on their smartphones. After updating, users can navigate to the “Privacy” section within the application’s settings. Under “Calls,” they can choose to “Silence Unknown Callers.” In the “Advanced” settings, users can enable the feature to “Protect IP Address during Calls.”

As scams and cyberattacks continue to pose a threat to WhatsApp users, these security features offer an added layer of protection. By implementing these measures, Meta is demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding user privacy and security.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How do I activate the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature on WhatsApp?

To enable this feature, update your WhatsApp application on your smartphone. Then, go to the “Privacy” section in the settings and navigate to “Calls.” From there, you can select “Silence Unknown Callers” to activate the feature.

2. How does the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature work?

When this feature is enabled, WhatsApp reroutes calls through its servers, effectively hiding the user’s IP address from the other participant. This prevents others from deducing the user’s general geographic location based on their IP address.