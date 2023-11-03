The Estate of Basil L. Watson: An Informal Administration

The late Basil L. Watson’s estate is set to undergo an informal administration process, as confirmed Jaime L. McMeekin, the Probate Registrar of the State of Wisconsin. This comes after an application for informal administration was filed on October 30, 2023.

Basil L. Watson, who was born on June 21, 1940, sadly passed away on September 25, 2009. At the time of his death, he was a resident of El Paso County, State of Colorado, with a mailing address at 2468 Payne Circle E., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916.

It is worth noting that all interested parties have waived notice in this estate matter. This implies that they have willingly chosen not to receive formal notifications regarding the administration process.

If you are a creditor with a claim against Basil L. Watson’s estate, it is vital to be aware that the deadline for filing your claim is February 12, 2024. The designated location where claims should be submitted is the Douglas County Courthouse, situated at 1313 Belknap Street, Wisconsin, in Room 304.

Should you require additional information or assistance, Lukas J. Saunders, whose contact details are as follows, is the point of contact regarding this case:

– Address: 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880

– Telephone: 715-394-7751

– Bar Number: 1081372

Please bear in mind that this notice was published on November 3, 10, and 17, 2023, in WNAXLP, a publication serving Douglas County.