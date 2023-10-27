Notice and Order of Hearing for Termination of Parental Rights

The Douglas County Circuit Court in Superior, Wisconsin has issued a Notice and Order of Hearing to Ashley C. Olson regarding the termination of her parental rights to her child, L.O. The hearing is scheduled to take place on November 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in Room 308/Branch II of the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1313 Belknap Street.

Failure to appear at the hearing may result in the court hearing testimony in support of the allegations stated in the Petition and granting the request for termination of parental rights. It is crucial for Ashley C. Olson to attend the hearing or have legal representation present on her behalf. If she is unable to afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint one to represent her.

In the event that the court terminates Ashley C. Olson’s parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered to preserve her right to seek such relief.

If Ashley C. Olson requires reasonable accommodations due to a disability in order to participate in the court process, she should contact (715) 395-1203 before the scheduled court date. It is important to note that the court does not provide transportation.

For further information regarding the exact time and date of the hearing, Ashley C. Olson may reach out to her attorney, Nathan M. Cockerham, of Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. His contact information is as follows:

– Address: 1109 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

– Telephone Number: 715-394-4471

– Bar Number: 1067913

This notification was electronically signed George L Glonek, a Circuit Court Judge in Wisconsin, on October 20, 2023.

