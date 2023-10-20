Amended Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)

This notice is to inform interested parties about the proceedings related to the estate of Timothy J. Eller, who passed away on September 23, 2019. An application for informal administration has been filed, and a hearing is scheduled on November 11, 2023, at 10:00 at the Douglas County Courthouse in Superior, Wisconsin.

The decedent was domiciled in Douglas County, with a mailing address of PO Box 153, Hawthorne, WI 54842. If there are no objections to the application, it may be granted during the hearing. Interested parties are not required to appear unless they have an objection.

The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is January 23, 2024. Claims can be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Room 304, located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin.

It is important to note that this publication serves as notice to any individuals whose names or addresses are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations to participate in the court process due to a disability, please contact 715-395-1203 before the scheduled court date. However, please keep in mind that the court does not provide transportation.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Lukas J. Saunders, who completed the form, at the following address and telephone number: 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222, Superior, WI 54880, 715-394-7715.

Source: Wisconsin Circuit Court, Probate Registrar.

Definitions:

– Informal Administration: A simplified process for administering an estate that does not require court supervision.

– Domiciled: The place where an individual permanently resides.

– Decedent: A deceased person.

