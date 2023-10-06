Snapchat Faces Possible Data Processing Restrictions Following ICO Notice

The UK’s information watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), has issued a preliminary enforcement notice against Snapchat, stating that the social media company may be required to cease data processing activities related to its AI chatbot. The ICO’s decision comes after concerns were raised regarding Snapchat’s compliance with data protection regulations.

Snapchat’s AI chatbot is an automated messaging system that interacts with users and provides information or assistance. However, the ICO has expressed concerns about how user data is being processed and whether adequate measures are in place to protect individuals’ privacy.

A spokeswoman for Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, stated that they are closely reviewing the ICO’s preliminary decision. This indicates that Snapchat is taking the matter seriously and is likely to engage in discussions with the ICO to address the concerns raised in the notice.

The enforcement notice from the ICO requires Snapchat to either stop processing data or take necessary action to ensure compliance with data protection regulations. This may involve implementing additional safeguards, such as enhanced data security measures or obtaining explicit user consent for data processing activities.

It is important for technology businesses like Snapchat to prioritize data protection and privacy to maintain user trust. The ICO’s decision serves as a reminder for companies to carefully examine their data processing practices and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Source: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Definitions:

– AI Chatbot: An automated messaging system that uses artificial intelligence to interact with users and provide information or assistance.

– ICO: Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s independent authority for upholding information rights.

