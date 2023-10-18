Pricing Strategies and Content Variety Shape the US Streaming Market

Kantar, the insights and consulting company, has released its latest report on the US streaming market. The study reveals key behaviors and findings within the Video on Demand (VoD) market between July and September 2023.

During this period, 93 percent of US households, totaling 120 million, subscribed to at least one VoD service. Apple TV+, Disney+, and Paramount+ experienced the fastest growth in subscriber share among competitors. The most popular SVoD titles in Q3 were “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix, followed “Jack Ryan” on Prime Video and “Yellowstone” on Peacock.

However, the average viewing time dropped due to significant release delays, with 11 percent of all VoD streaming services going unused every week in Q3. Additionally, Free-ad supported streaming (FAST) services saw substantial growth, with 47 percent of US households using a FAST service weekly.

While Netflix remains the top VoD destination for finding new content, it lost market share to Prime Video and Hulu in Q3. This change in consumer behavior can be attributed to price increases and the desire for more diverse content options.

One notable example is Peacock, which raised its monthly prices in July. The price hike led to a decline in market share as subscribers canceled their subscriptions to save money. Although Peacock experienced slow growth from August to September, it fell behind the overall paid VoD industry due to the price increase.

Furthermore, in order to drive growth and retention, streaming services are expanding beyond top titles. Three areas gaining attention are children’s content, live sports, and live streaming channels. These genres have the potential to attract new audiences and provide supplementary value to subscribers. Currently, only a small percentage of VoD subscribers are satisfied with the variety of live streaming channels offered their services, presenting an opportunity for VoD providers to differentiate themselves.

As the streaming market becomes more competitive, streaming services should be conscious of their pricing strategies and the value they provide. Price increases in a content-scarce environment may result in higher churn rates. Diversifying content offerings in emerging areas, such as children’s content and live streaming, will help VoD services stand out and meet evolving subscriber expectations.

Sources:

– Kantar Entertainment on Demand (EoD) data on the US streaming market

– Hannah Avery, Consumer Insights Director at Kantar.