Daryl Hall Sues John Oates Over Joint Venture Sale

Daryl Hall, one half of the iconic music duo Hall & Oates, has taken legal action against his longtime musical partner John Oates. While the details of the lawsuit remain sealed, it has been revealed that Hall is suing over Oates’ plan to sell off his share of their joint venture.

Oates, along with his wife and manager, signed a letter of intent to sell his half of Whole Oats Enterprises, LLP to Primary Wave, a music publisher that had previously acquired a significant stake in Hall & Oates’ catalog over a decade ago. However, Hall argues that disclosing their business agreement to Primary Wave, Oates violated a confidentiality provision.

To halt the deal from moving forward, Hall obtained a restraining order against Oates and Primary Wave. This legal action means that the fate of the sale is now in the hands of an arbitrator or court decision. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 30th, coinciding with the start of the restraining order.

The value of Primary Wave’s majority interest in Hall & Oates’ catalog was estimated to be between $25-50 million in 2007. However, Hall has previously expressed his belief in holding onto publishing rights, stating, “Never sell your publishing – maybe if you’re, you know, 80 years old and you decided to retire, then you can sell your publishing, but I wouldn’t even suggest it then, I don’t believe in that concept. It’s all you have is that.”

Hall and Oates have enjoyed a successful working relationship since 1970, reaching the top of the US singles charts six times between 1977 and 1984. Their contributions to the music industry led to their induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. However, in a recent podcast appearance, Hall seemed to downplay the creative partnership, emphasizing that Oates is primarily his business partner.

While the legal battle between Hall and Oates unfolds, the future of their joint venture remains uncertain. It remains to be seen how this dispute will impact the legacy of one of music’s most beloved duos.

