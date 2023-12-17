Des Moines City Faces Dilemma Over Potential Public Transit Service Cuts

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is in a precarious position, with the possibility of significant service cuts looming unless the city of Des Moines steps in. DART is seeking the city’s cooperation in agreeing to a franchise fee of 2.5% to help avoid slashing bus services up to 40%.

According to DART, each participating community is responsible for funding a designated dollar amount. In Des Moines’ case, this amount is projected to increase in the coming years. If the city is unable to fulfill its financial obligation, DART would have no choice but to reduce services within Des Moines.

City councilman Joe Gatto has expressed disagreement with DART’s position, stating that they are not suggesting a 40% reduction in revenue. Gatto claims that the city has actually increased revenue in recent years through park-and-ride funding. Additionally, Gatto asserts that the city currently provides $9.7 million annually to DART, with an extra $2.6 million on top of that.

Despite Gatto’s objections, it appears likely that DART will proceed with the service cuts. Gatto emphasizes that the issue is unlikely to be addressed during council meetings, indicating the impending reduction of DART services.

The reduction in services, if approved, will be implemented gradually and is slated to begin in November 2024. Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders issued a statement, noting that DART had acknowledged a funding gap over three years ago. Des Moines had stepped in to provide one-time Park and Ride funding in addition to the maximum amount of property taxes, with the intent of allowing DART time to establish a sustainable regional funding stream while maintaining existing service levels.

Sanders further clarifies that the city has consistently requested a revised service and financing plan from DART that aligns long-term revenues with expenses, but these requests have been unfulfilled. Emphasizing the importance of public transit as an essential service, the City of Des Moines will remain committed to finding a solution to the service and budgetary challenges brought about DART. However, the city also recognizes the necessity for a sustainable solution that does not solely burden its taxpayers.

DART has organized public meetings to gather feedback on the potential service cuts. Interested parties can find more information about these meetings, including dates, times, and registration details, on DART’s official website.