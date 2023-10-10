Dark Academia: The Latest Aesthetic Trend Inspired Fall

Dark Academia is a rising aesthetic trend that has gained popularity online, particularly during the fall and Halloween season. According to Pinterest, searches for “Dark Academia outfits” have increased 104 percent in the last three months. This trend romanticizes the darkness and cold of the upcoming months and draws inspiration from the preppy outfits typically seen in prestigious institutions and schools.

The signature feature of the Dark Academia trend is its darker color palette, with shades such as maroon, burgundy, brown, and forest green dominating the aesthetic. These colors align perfectly with the fall weather and add a touch of elegance to the overall look.

Plaid patterns play a prominent role in Dark Academia dressing, with pieces like pleated miniskirts, oversized jackets, cardigans, and classic white button-up blouses featuring this classic pattern. Plaid represents the vintage and traditional aspect of the Dark Academia aesthetic.

Layering is a key element in Dark Academia outfits. Coats, sweaters, and blazers are layered to achieve a sharp and sophisticated look that is synonymous with this trend. A tan floor-length trenchcoat, a faux-leather jacket, or a cable-knit sweater complete the ensemble. Accessories like stockings and fleece-lined tights are often added for both style and warmth.

Dark Academia has also made its mark in pop culture, with fictional characters like Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” and Hermione Granger from the “Harry Potter” series being associated with this fashion style. Wednesday, played Jenna Ortega in Netflix’s “Wednesday” series, is known for her black blazers and pleated skirts. Hermione, portrayed Emma Watson, frequently dons chunky sweaters, dark red dresses, and pleated skirts throughout the “Harry Potter” films.

In conclusion, Dark Academia is an aesthetic trend that captures the spirit of fall with its darker color palette, plaid patterns, and layered outfits. It has gained popularity both on and off the runways, with fashion brands like Prada, Miu Miu, and Chanel embracing this trend during Paris Fashion Week.

