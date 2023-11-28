Daredevil: Born Again: A Surprising Revival

After the abrupt cancellation of the beloved Daredevil series on Netflix, fans were left wondering if they would ever see their favorite devil of Hell’s Kitchen again. Charlie Cox, the star of the original show, shared his surprise in a recent panel at Wales Comic Con (via ComicBook.com), where he revealed that he had believed his time as Daredevil was over. Little did he know that a secret window of opportunity existed, allowing him and other actors to reprise their roles from the Marvel property.

Cox admitted, “I really thought that ship had sailed, you know? I thought it was over.” A couple of years had passed since the show’s cancellation, during which Cox was unaware of an embargo that prevented Disney and Marvel from approaching the cast. “So, during that time, I didn’t know that. I just thought it was over,” Cox explained.

Interestingly, while Cox had written off the idea of a revival, his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrayed the formidable Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, maintained hope throughout. Cox humorously recounted D’Onofrio’s unwavering belief, stating, “I’m sure they’re gonna bring us back. I’d be on the phone being, like, ‘Mate, the guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go.'”

In a stunning turn of events, Daredevil: Born Again has managed to bring back not only Cox and D’Onofrio but also Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, who made his debut in the second season of Daredevil before starring in his own spin-off. The series will be co-directed Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who were brought on board after executives reviewed the existing footage and decided to shift directions. Additionally, Dario Scardapane, the executive producer of The Punisher, will serve as the showrunner for Born Again.

Although production of the series began in early 2023 in New York City, it was interrupted the simultaneous strikes of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). While both strikes have now concluded, an updated release window for Daredevil: Born Again has yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the return of the Man Without Fear.