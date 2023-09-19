Steven DeKnight Criticizes Disney+ Daredevil Reboot as an “Old Disney Scam”

Steven DeKnight, known for his work on the Netflix series “Daredevil” and “Jupiter’s Legacy,” has expressed his criticism of Disney+’s upcoming reboot of the superhero drama. DeKnight referred to the reboot as an “old Disney scam.”

The Disney+ Daredevil series, titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” was announced in 2022. While Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the blind superhero, the series will feature a different creative team than the Netflix original. DeKnight voiced his concerns about Disney’s practice of slightly renaming a series to reset contract terms back to the first season. He called for all guilds and unions to address this issue and put a stop to it.

This conversation was sparked HBO’s recent cancellation of “Winning Time.” A member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) grip expressed frustration about how base wages, vacation pay, and holiday pay are tied to the number of seasons. They mentioned their experience working on Netflix’s Marvel shows, which were often canceled after only two or three seasons. The grip explained that their contract only provided full vacation pay for shows that reached Season 3. They also never received a raise or vacation pay in the four years they worked.

DeKnight’s criticism sheds light on the issue of limited seasons and their potential impact on workers’ wages. It suggests that the practice of ending shows before reaching Season 3 or rebooting them may be a way to avoid paying workers more.

Disney has faced criticism for adhering to the informal three-season rule. Shows like “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody” ended after three seasons and were replaced with similar continuations, such as “The Suite Life on Deck.”

