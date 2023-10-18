Vincent D’Onofrio Leaves Social Media Amid Daredevil: Born Again Controversy

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, known for his portrayal of Kingpin in Marvel’s Daredevil series, has announced his departure from social media. This decision comes after recent reports of Daredevil: Born Again being scrapped and restarted with a new creative team.

D’Onofrio first cast doubt on the reports stating that creative projects often evolve during different stages of production. However, the actor later clarified that the goal is still to deliver the best series possible and that they are working hard to achieve that.

The negative feedback and constant questioning from fans may have led to D’Onofrio’s decision to leave social media. In a now-deleted post, he expressed his gratitude to his loyal followers and announced his imminent departure. While not directly mentioning Daredevil: Born Again, it is speculated that this controversy played a role in his decision.

The actor’s presence online has always been enjoyable for fans, as he has shared his excitement about taking on the character of Wilson Fisk and has entertained followers with stories and anecdotes. It is expected that D’Onofrio will continue to play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in projects such as Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

However, his involvement in Spider-Man 4 may be contingent on the direction the Daredevil series takes. It remains to be seen how the changes in the Disney+ series will affect D’Onofrio’s future in the MCU.

As fans eagerly await updates on Daredevil: Born Again and D’Onofrio’s role in the franchise, it is a reminder that actors, too, need breaks from the sometimes overwhelming world of social media.

