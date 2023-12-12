Deborah Ann Woll Aims for a Lasting Impact as Karen Page in Daredevil Universe

In a recent interview, actress Deborah Ann Woll expressed her desire to see her character, Karen Page, continue to make her mark in the Daredevil universe. Woll, known for her portrayal of Page in the Netflix series, hopes to see Karen’s legacy live on in the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again, or any other medium for that matter.

Reflecting on her experience playing Karen Page, Woll remarked, “I loved working on that so much, and she’s such a cool, cool person. I miss her.” She went on to emphasize the importance of honoring Karen’s character, regardless of who portrays her or the format in which she returns. Woll’s hope is that Karen’s story will endure, showcasing the depth and complexity of characters like her who aren’t traditional superheroes or lead fighters.

During her three-season run on Daredevil and The Punisher, Woll’s portrayal of Karen Page resonated with audiences. Now, as fans eagerly anticipate Daredevil: Born Again, they wonder if Karen will play a significant role in the new series.

While details about the upcoming show remain scarce, Woll’s commitment to Karen’s character suggests that there may be more in store for this resilient and captivating figure. From the small screen to comic books and possibly even beyond, it seems that Woll’s wish to see Karen Page’s narrative continue is shared many.

As we anxiously await the return of Daredevil, one thing remains clear: Deborah Ann Woll’s dedication to Karen Page ensures that her impact on the Daredevil universe will not be forgotten anytime soon.