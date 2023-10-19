Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Deletes X Account and Privates Instagram After Scrapping of Daredevil: Born Again

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio, known for his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again, has deleted his X account and privated his Instagram following the decision to scrap the planned Disney+ series.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show was going through a creative reboot after Marvel Studios let go of the writers who had initially developed a “legal procedural” that deviated from the Netflix version and delayed the appearance of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in costume.

According to Marvel executives, the show was not working as intended, leading to the decision for a significant creative overhaul. D’Onofrio responded to this news, asking people to have trust and assurance that the team would create the best series possible.

He emphasized that the evolution and constant changes during the production process were normal for any project and not cause for concern. In a subsequent post, he expressed his preferred way of working and the importance of striving for excellence.

Following these updates, D’Onofrio announced that he would be leaving X and potentially leaving Instagram as well. He wrote a heartfelt message to his followers, indicating contemplation of this decision for some time. He shared a poem expressing his emotional state and the feeling that time stopped when he was with someone special.

D’Onofrio’s X account has been deleted, and his Instagram account has been set to private. The timing of his departure from social media raises questions among fans, but it is unclear whether this is directly related to the scrapping of Daredevil: Born Again or if he simply desired a break from social media.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, The Direct

—

Definitions:

– X: Refers to the specific social media platform mentioned in the source article.

– Daredevil: Born Again: A planned Disney+ series based on the Marvel character Daredevil, in which Vincent D’Onofrio plays the role of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

– Instagram: A popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

– Marvel Studios: The film and television production company responsible for creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Disney+: A subscription-based streaming service that offers various movies and TV shows, including content from Disney, Marvel, and other related properties.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/hawkeye-marvel-studios-vincent-donofrio-leaves-social-media-1235068689/ (URL removed)