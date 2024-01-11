Exploring the Future of Daredevil Characters in the MCU

In recent news, it has been revealed that Marvel Television’s Netflix shows may have a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after all. While some characters have already made appearances in other MCU projects, such as Daredevil in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” fans are left wondering what lies ahead for these characters and their potential integration into the larger Marvel universe.

One thing is for certain: Marvel Studios is not bound the continuity established in the Netflix shows. The recasting of Vanessa Fisk, for example, has already shown that the MCU is willing to take creative liberties. This opens up exciting possibilities for the future of these characters, including the potential introduction of new actors in familiar roles.

When discussing the characters we want to see more of, Elektra immediately comes to mind. Elodie Yung’s portrayal brought a much-needed intensity and depth to the character, and exploring her story further would be a welcome addition to the MCU. One interesting direction to take would be having Elektra adopt the mantle of a female Daredevil, a concept explored in recent comics.

Another character that deserves more attention is Ben Urich. His death in the Netflix series was a missed opportunity to delve into his unique dynamic with Daredevil. When Daredevil eventually returns to the MCU, ignoring Urich’s death and reintroducing him as an integral part of the story would be a wise move. While recasting the role with a Black actor would be a great choice, rumors of his daughter assuming his role on Earth-616 should be approached cautiously.

Foggy Nelson is an essential character in Daredevil’s world and should not be sidelined. Elden Henson’s portrayal captured Foggy’s loyalty and friendship towards Matt Murdock. Going forward, it would be great to see a deeper exploration of their dynamic, reminiscent of the beloved Waid/Samnee run of Daredevil.

Bullseye, one of Daredevil’s greatest adversaries, also deserves a prominent role in the MCU. Wilson Bethel’s portrayal laid the groundwork for an intriguing transformation into Bullseye. It would be a shame to waste this potential and leave the character unused. Whether played Bethel or recast, seeing Bullseye fully realized as an antagonist to Daredevil would be a thrilling addition to the MCU.

However, not all characters from the Netflix series should continue in the same capacity. Karen Page’s character suffered from inconsistent writing and forced storylines. While Deborah Ann Woll’s portrayal was commendable, the constant need to give Karen something to do resulted in a lackluster character arc. It would be wise for the MCU to reevaluate how they handle Karen’s character if they choose to include her in future projects.

As the MCU continues to expand and incorporate characters from the Netflix shows, fans eagerly await the next steps for Daredevil and his supporting cast. With the right approach and storytelling, these characters have the potential to leave a lasting impact on the MCU and provide exciting new adventures for audiences to enjoy.