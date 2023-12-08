Categories
News

Significant Drug Busts Lead to Several Arrests in North Carolina

Significant Drug Busts Lead to Several Arrests in North Carolina

Several individuals have been arrested in separate incidents after law enforcement officers discovered illegal drugs during routine traffic stops in North Carolina. The arrests took place on December 3 in Avon and on November 18 in Manteo.

In Avon, a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 12 near ORV Ramp 32 led to the discovery of a substantial amount of marijuana. After establishing probable cause, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found the drugs, along with open containers of alcohol. Lori Louise Dale, a 58-year-old resident of Avon, was charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of an open container, as well as speeding and a vehicle registration violation. Dale’s bond was set at $18,000.

In Manteo, authorities conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 64 near the Piggly Wiggly and deployed a K9, which alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A subsequent search led to the discovery and seizure of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Nicole Hendrix, a 41-year-old resident of Latta, SC, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for drug sales, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hendrix was given a $10,000 secured bond.

These drug busts are a result of the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers who actively ensure the safety and well-being of the community. The discovery and seizure of illegal drugs during routine traffic stops serve as a reminder of the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes. Law enforcement agencies continue to collaborate to enforce laws and protect the public from the negative impacts of drug abuse.