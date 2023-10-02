Dare County Library Introduces hoopla digital: Instant Access to Over 1 Million Titles

The Dare County Library has partnered with hoopla digital to provide its patrons with instant access to a vast collection of digital content. With their Dare County Library card, members can now read, watch, and listen to over 1,000,000 titles for free.

hoopla digital offers a diverse range of content, including audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV shows. This content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device downloading the hoopla digital app, available for iOS and Android. The app is also compatible with streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Fire TV.

What sets hoopla apart is its unique borrowing model. Patrons can borrow content immediately, with no holds or waits. Checkouts are available for three weeks, and there is an option for BingePasses, which allow users to check out a group of items for seven days. For example, you can access 24 Hallmark movies or 60 digital magazines with a single BingePass.

hoopla digital also offers additional features to enhance the reading experience. The hoopla Book Club provides resources for hosting book clubs, both in-person and virtually. These resources include discussion guides, author Q&As, recommended readings, and meeting planners.

To access hoopla digital, all you need is your Dare County Library card number and PIN. When signing in, be sure to select “Dare County Library” as your library. Each patron can check out up to seven items from hoopla per month.

For more information or assistance, you can reach out to any of the three Dare County Library branches. Embrace the convenience and flexibility of hoopla digital and start enjoying a world of digital content with your library card today.

