Dara Reveals Her Experience in a Star-Studded Group Chat

Dara, former member of K-pop group 2NE1, recently opened up about her experience being invited to a group chat with 50 celebrities. During an appearance on the ‘Cultwo Show’, Dara and singer Solbi discussed their encounters with veteran singer Bada from S.E.S.

While discussing Bada’s personality, Dara revealed that they have completely opposite personalities. She praised Bada for her caring nature towards her juniors, which made Dara feel slightly uncomfortable. Dara jokingly mentioned avoiding Bada ever since she treated her to a meal.

Dara then revealed that Bada had invited her to a group chat before her wedding. The group chat included 50 celebrities and Bada encouraged everyone to bond and become friends. Interestingly, Solbi also revealed that she was part of the same group chat.

According to Dara, the girl group members of the chat eventually decided to meet in person. On their way back home, Bada suggested that everyone going back to Gangnam should travel in Dara’s car. Dara humorously described the situation as resembling a sitcom.

While Dara did not disclose the names of the other celebrities in the group chat, fans were left curious about the interactions and friendships that were formed. The episode left viewers eagerly anticipating further updates on Dara’s experiences.

While celebrity group chats may seem glamorous, they also provide a unique opportunity for stars to connect and form genuine friendships. The invitation extended Bada highlights her desire to bring people together and foster a sense of camaraderie within the entertainment industry.

As updates continue to unfold, fans will undoubtedly be eager to learn more about the behind-the-scenes relationships that shape the K-pop world.