Dappz Sports Projected to Achieve Over $20 Million in Gross Sales 2023

Dappz Sports, the largest cross-platform sports and entertainment media company in the trading card and signed memorabilia hobby, announced that it is projected to achieve over $20 million in gross sales the end of 2023. The company has shown impressive growth since its inception and has become a trailblazer in the live-shopping landscape.

Dappz Sports has forged strategic partnerships with leaders in e-commerce and trading cards, including eBay, Topps, and Fanatics. These partnerships have helped solidify the company’s status as a leader in the trading card hobby, collectibles, and soon-to-launch consumer products streams. Matt “Dappz” McGuckin, CEO and founder of Dappz Sports, stated that the $20 million milestone reflects their commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and pioneering trends in e-commerce.

The concept of live shopping was first introduced Dappz Sports in late 2019 and early 2020, and it has since become a flourishing trend in 2023. While other companies have entered this arena, Dappz Sports remains at the forefront, constantly paving the way for others to follow. Their spirit of innovation and authenticity has secured their position as the unrivaled leader in TikTok shopping collectibles.

Dappz Sports is the future of shopping, modernizing the trading card industry through its engaging online live-shop experience. They offer on-demand card revealing, giveaways, educational content, live events, and more. The brand has grown from a one-stream dream in their founder’s bedroom to a multi-stream-powering studio.

Dappz Sports aims to connect like-minded fans from around the world who share a passion for sports, entertainment, and the thrill of collecting. They cover traditional sports leagues like UFC, NFL, MLB, NBA, and the FIFA World Cup, as well as non-sports options like Star Wars, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and Marvel.

In conclusion, Dappz Sports is on track to achieve impressive sales figures and continues to lead the way in live-shopping and the trading card industry. Their innovative approach and strategic partnerships have solidified their position as a leader in the market.

Sources:

– Dappz Sports (www.dappzsports.com)

– Business Wire (www.businesswire.com)