Danny Devito and Bruce Springsteen Share Grandparenting Experiences

Danny Devito and Bruce Springsteen, two iconic figures from different realms of entertainment, have found common ground in their shared experience of becoming grandparents. Devito, known for his roles in films such as ‘Twins’ and ‘Matilda,’ recently joined the grandparent club after his estranged wife, Rhea Perlman, gave birth to their first grandchild in April. Similarly, the celebrated singer-songwriter, Springsteen, welcomed his first grandchild in 2022.

The news of these two legends connecting via a “grandpa” WhatsApp group has caught the attention of fans worldwide. While the nature and purpose of the group remain confidential, it’s heartwarming to witness the bond formed between Devito and Springsteen as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Becoming a grandparent is a significant milestone that brings forth a sense of joy, love, and wisdom. For Devito and Springsteen, their shared experiences as seasoned professionals in the entertainment industry may offer a unique perspective to their grandparenting roles.

As Devito embraces his new role as a grandfather, he is known for his playful and nurturing nature, traits that have endeared him to audiences throughout his career. And while Springsteen’s megahit songs may speak to themes of love and family, his journey as a grandparent will undoubtedly be filled with love and inspiration.

Devito and Springsteen’s presence in the “grandpa” WhatsApp group is not only a testament to their connection but also a reminder that life’s milestones transcend our personal and professional backgrounds. Whether through shared advice, amusing anecdotes, or heartfelt reflections, the group likely serves as a supportive space for these two legendary figures to celebrate the joys of grandparenthood.

FAQ

What is the age difference between Danny Devito and Bruce Springsteen?

Danny Devito is 78 years old, while Bruce Springsteen is 74 years old. There is a four-year age difference between them.

When did Danny Devito become a grandparent?

Danny Devito became a grandparent in April. His estranged wife, Rhea Perlman, gave birth to their first grandchild.

When did Bruce Springsteen become a grandparent?

Bruce Springsteen became a grandparent in 2022. It marks his first grandchild.