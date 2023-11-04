Bruce Springsteen and Danny DeVito: An Unlikely Grandpa Friendship

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, genuine friendships can form, transcending time and bonding people in unexpected ways. One such unexpected friendship is that of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen and beloved actor Danny DeVito. Despite their differing career paths, the two have developed a unique camaraderie, which has only strengthened over the years.

Their friendship can be traced back to the 1980s when they first met. DeVito, a self-proclaimed groupie, found himself drawn to the rockstar’s magnetic performances. “I love to go to his shows,” DeVito once revealed, highlighting his deep admiration for Springsteen’s craft.

Over the years, this bond has deepened, with DeVito cherishing the opportunity to watch Springsteen perform not just in their native New Jersey, but also across the globe. Regardless of location, DeVito consistently sings praises of Springsteen’s talent and genuine nature. “He’s the sweetest guy, and Patti (Scialfa – Bruce’s wife) is great, and they have great kids,” DeVito expressed, highlighting their shared experiences as proud grandparents.

Indeed, becoming grandparents seems to have added a new layer of connection to their friendship. Recently, both Springsteen and DeVito celebrated this joyous milestone. DeVito affirmed their newfound commonality, stating, “we’re in the grandpa group chat.” This revelation showcases the depth of their bond and the genuine joy they share as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Q: How has Bruce Springsteen been doing health-wise?

A: Springsteen has been recovering from peptic ulcer disease but is steadily improving with treatment.