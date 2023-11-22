Danielle Harold: The Multi-Talented Star Taking on I’m A Celebrity 2023

By Jenny Mensah

Updated: 22 November 2023, 19:57

EastEnders star Danielle Harold is set to captivate audiences once again as she takes on the grueling challenges of I’m A Celebrity 2023. Beyond her well-known role as Lola Pearce in the popular soap opera, Harold’s journey is one of determination and talent.

Born on May 30, 1992, Danielle Harold is now 31 years old and ready to showcase her true personality beyond the constraints of her beloved BBC1 character. Hailing from Lewisham, England, Harold found fame through her role in EastEnders but has also made waves in various other projects.

In addition to her exceptional acting skills, Harold demonstrated her intellect and dedication while appearing on Jamie Oliver’s Dream School in 2011. Her participation in the Channel 4 documentary showcased her passion for learning, even catching the attention of renowned historian David Starkey during a tour of Cambridge University.

While her character, Lola Pearce, faced a heartbreaking storyline involving a brain tumor in EastEnders, Harold’s portrayal earned her high praise and numerous awards. She received a National Television Award and was nominated for three British Soap Awards, ultimately winning the Best Leading Performer award.

Despite speculation surrounding her relationship with co-star Jamie Borthwick, Harold maintains that they are not romantically involved. In fact, she jokingly refers to him as the “husband she never wanted or asked for.” Currently single, Harold has stated that she is not actively seeking love during her time in the jungle.

As she embarks on her I’m A Celebrity journey, Harold’s fears will be put to the test. With a deep phobia of rats, she anticipates a challenging experience. However, her determination to face her fears head-on is evident as she aims to show a different side of herself to the audience.

Beyond her acting career, Harold delights in snacking and has developed a particular obsession with cola. Instead of cutting back on her fizzy drink consumption, she has embraced it wholeheartedly, even increasing her intake leading up to the show.

Make sure to tune in to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV 1 and ITV X to witness Danielle Harold’s incredible journey as she takes on the jungle and surprises us all with her strength and resilience.