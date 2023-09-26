Person Arrested for Making False Self-Harm Claims on TikTok for Attention

A court case in New Zealand has shed light on a disturbing trend on social media platforms. Danielle Bates, a 20-year-old individual who identifies as gender diverse, deliberately wasted police time making more than 1600 false self-harm claims over a period of six months for the sake of a TikTok trend. Bates appeared at the Blenheim District Court, where Judge Arthur Tompkins denied their request for name suppression due to their own pursuit of publicity through social media.

According to a police summary of facts, Bates contacted various suicide prevention helplines 1644 times via text and phone calls between January and July 2023, resulting in 121 police call-outs. Prior to a welfare check at their home, Bates had sent texts to a crisis hotline expressing their desire to die and indicating their intention to go out of reception to avoid being found. However, when the police arrived, they heard Bates “singing happily in the house.”

The police summary also revealed that Bates and their friends would frequently joke about their interactions with the police, treating it as a competition. This behavior was showcased in a TikTok video where Bates ignored calls from “No Caller ID” knowing it was the police. Bates continued to make false claims before eventually being arrested and confessing that wasting police time was a TikTok trend.

During the court hearing, Bates’ lawyer requested name suppression, but Judge Tompkins rejected the request, highlighting Bates’ active promotion of their actions on social media. Prosecutor Nick Cooke also opposed the suppression, stating that Bates “wanted notoriety” from their TikTok posts.

As a result, Bates was convicted and sentenced to 50 hours of community service for wasting police time and behaving in a manner likely to cause apprehension for their safety, with the knowledge that such apprehension was groundless.

It is concerning that individuals would exploit serious issues such as self-harm and mental health for the sake of gaining attention on social media. This case serves as a reminder of the potential negative consequences when trends and challenges on platforms like TikTok go too far.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Name suppression: A legal term referring to the restriction on reporting the name or personal details of an individual involved in a court case.

– Police call-out: When the police are contacted and dispatched to a location in response to an incident.

