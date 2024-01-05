Daniel Levy Discusses His New Film “Good Grief” and Future Projects

In his latest venture, Daniel Levy, known for his role as David Rose in “Schitt’s Creek,” takes on the challenge of portraying a completely different character in the film “Good Grief.” Levy wrote, directed, and stars in the Netflix dramedy, which tells the story of artist Marc, whose life is turned upside down after the death of his husband, Oliver. As Marc uncovers Oliver’s secret life in Paris, he embarks on a journey to find closure and face hard truths.

Levy explains that playing a character for 80 episodes on a TV show creates familiar habits and gimmicks that elicit laughs from audiences. In contrast, his role in “Good Grief” required him to embrace stillness and portray introversion and avoidance, a challenge he welcomed. Despite the tragic aspects of the story, Levy promises that there is comfort to be found at the end.

When asked about his transition from directing episodes of “Schitt’s Creek” to directing his own feature film, Levy credits his screenplay and clear aesthetic vision for giving him the confidence to take on the project. He wanted to tell the story in a unique way that only he could, without the need for external help.

Levy also shares that his father, Eugene Levy, a filmmaker himself, didn’t offer any specific advice during the filmmaking process. He attributes their cultural perspective and his desire to prove himself independently for not seeking his father’s guidance.

The conversation steers towards a missed opportunity for Daniel Levy to be a part of the “Barbie” film. He reveals that due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn’t take on the role he was initially considered for. Nonetheless, he expresses his excitement for the film’s success and congratulates Michael Cera, who landed the part.

Reflecting on his recent small roles in projects such as “Haunted Mansion,” “The Idol,” and “Sex Education,” Levy shares that while it is both a blessing and a curse to have been a part of a beloved series like “Schitt’s Creek,” he is now focused on carefully selecting his next projects. He wants to ensure that what he brings to his fans next is exciting and not rushed.

As Daniel Levy plans his return to TV in the near future, his artistic capabilities and dedication to storytelling are evident. Audiences eagerly await his next endeavor and the unique perspectives he will continue to bring to the screen.