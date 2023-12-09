Sam Daniel Brings Versatility and Skill to Sudbury Five

Sudbury Five, the basketball team from Sudbury, Ontario, has announced the addition of Sam Daniel to their roster for the upcoming season in the Basketball Super League. The 6-foot-8 forward from Camden County, Ga. is expected to bring a versatile presence to the team and make a significant impact on the court.

Coach and General Manager Logan Stutz expressed his excitement about having Daniel on the team, stating, “Sam is going to be a big-time player for the Five. His ability to play many positions is his strength. He can score at all three levels, and I think he will quickly become a fan favorite.”

Daniel, who has previously played professionally in Mexico, Brazil, Austria, and Ukraine, has showcased his skills and versatility in various leagues around the world. In his most recent stint with the Caballeros de Culiacan in Mexico, he averaged an impressive 19 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the three-point line.

A graduate of Florida Tech, Daniel was a standout player during his college years, starting for three out of his four seasons and averaging 21.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in his senior year. His ability to shoot from outside the arc and create matchup problems for opponents has been a key factor in his success on the court.

“I bring a lot of shooting and versatility to the game,” Daniel said. “I can play big, I can play small, and create driving lanes for my teammates. Most importantly, I aim to provide positive energy and leadership for my teammates.”

Sudbury Five fans can expect an exciting season ahead with Daniel’s addition to the team. The season opener is just around the corner, and tickets are available for purchase at the Sudbury Community Arena box office and online. Get ready to witness the skills and versatility of Sam Daniel as he makes his mark on the court for the Sudbury Five.