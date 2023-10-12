Daniel Andrews Spotted in the United States as He Adjusts to Post-Politics Life

Former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has been spotted in the United States as he settles into life after politics. A photo shared on social media appears to show Andrews waiting in line at an airport in New York. The image suggests that he is on a solo trip to the United States.

After leaving parliament, Andrews has been growing out his facial hair, and he recently revealed that he voted yes to the Voice to Parliament at a pre-poll center ahead of an upcoming referendum. Andrews had served as premier for almost nine years and decided to step down, stating that it was the right time for him to make a change.

In the immediate future, Andrews plans to take some time off, spend time with his family, play golf, and read through his collection of books. He has also expressed interest in working in New York, a desire that has been rumored for some time. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not confirm whether Andrews could be in line for a government job abroad when asked about it at a press conference.

Although a date has not yet been set, a-election will be held for Andrews’ former seat of Mulgrave, which he held for 21 years. Andrews bid farewell to Victorians on his public Facebook page and expressed his gratitude for their support during his tenure as premier.

