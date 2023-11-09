The Dangers of the TikTok Challenge Sweeping Montreal Schools

A concerning trend known as the “comma game” or “jeu de la virgule” has recently emerged in schools across Montreal, causing alarm among parents and authorities. The challenge, which gained popularity on TikTok, involves a perpetrator delivering forceful blows to the back of an unsuspecting person’s neck, causing their head to jerk violently in different directions.

Law enforcement officials, such as the Montreal police (SPVM), have expressed their concern over the viral challenge. The SPVM has received at least one report related to the phenomenon, with the victim being a child under the age of 12. In response, the multidisciplinary school intervention team (EMIE) has alerted police officers partnering with schools about this dangerous trend to raise awareness.

The “comma game” can have severe consequences for its victims, potentially causing serious damage to the cervical spine. Incidents have been reported in Europe, where several children have been hospitalized, and there has been one case in Montreal. The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys on the Island of Montreal has shared an informative document with parents, emphasizing the risks associated with this challenge.

While some school boards, like the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), have not received any reports of incidents, they still discourage the use of TikTok among students. The EMSB enforces rules requiring students to keep their phones in their lockers. Similarly, the Lester B. Pearson School Board acknowledges the existence of the game but has not encountered any incidents within their schools.

Lucie Roy, the Director General of Riverside, another school board in Montreal, confirms their awareness of the game but reassures that no incidents have been reported in their schools so far.

The SPVM urges anyone who has fallen victim to the challenge or witnessed acts that could jeopardize their health and safety to contact 911 or their local police station immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the “comma game” or “jeu de la virgule”?

The “comma game” or “jeu de la virgule” is a dangerous trend that involves delivering forceful blows to the back of someone’s neck, causing their head to jerk violently in different directions. It has gained popularity on TikTok.

What are the consequences of participating in the challenge?

Participating in the “comma game” can have severe consequences, including serious damage to the cervical spine. Reports of hospitalizations in Europe and one case in Montreal highlight the potential dangers.

How are authorities responding to this viral challenge?

Law enforcement agencies, such as the Montreal police, are taking the “comma game” seriously. The multidisciplinary school intervention team has alerted police officers partnering with schools about the trend to raise awareness.

What measures are schools implementing to address this challenge?

School boards discourage the use of TikTok and enforce rules requiring students to keep their phones in lockers. Informative documents are being shared with parents to emphasize the risks associated with the “comma game.”