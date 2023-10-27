Finding Accountability: Scottish Government Under Fire for Missing Evidence in UK Covid Inquiry

The Scottish Government is facing controversy over missing messages and evidence in the ongoing UK Covid inquiry. The inquiry, which aims to examine decision-making during the pandemic, issued a “do not destroy” notice, but it appears that all relevant messages were deleted before the notice was issued. The lack of evidence has raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and justice for those affected the pandemic.

While the Scottish Government was aware of the likelihood of a public inquiry, it failed to cooperate fully. The issue came to light when it was discovered that crucial communications, including WhatsApp messages, were not provided to the inquiry. These informal messages were used key decision-makers in discussing pandemic advice and the nature of government decisions.

Critics have accused the Scottish Government of betraying the families affected the pandemic and hindering the pursuit of justice. Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, expressed disbelief at the deletion of vital evidence those responsible for consequential pandemic decisions.

Furthermore, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised concerns during a session of the First Minister’s Questions, pointing out contradictions in the government’s statements regarding the release of WhatsApp messages. Ross emphasized that transparency is necessary for grieving families and the inquiry’s pursuit of answers.

The Scottish Government’s response has been met with skepticism. While officials claim that decisions are not routinely made through WhatsApp, evidence suggests otherwise. Four SNP ministers were found to have conducted government business through the messaging platform. The government’s decision to withhold evidence has only deepened suspicions and raised questions about their commitment to transparency.

The inquiry’s legal counsel, Jamie Dawson KC, expressed frustration with the Scottish Government’s slow response and gradual release of information, suggesting a lack of cooperation. With 137 WhatsApp groups connected to key decision-makers involved in the pandemic response, the missing messages have left significant gaps in the investigation.

As the pressure mounts, the Scottish Government released a statement attempting to clarify their position. They stated that they needed a section 21 order to share WhatsApp messages due to the personal information contained within. However, critics argue that there is no excuse for withholding crucial evidence from the grieving families and the inquiry.

The search for accountability continues as the inquiry presses forward. The missing messages serve as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency, cooperation, and the pursuit of justice in understanding the decision-making processes surrounding the pandemic.

