New Policies in Place as Dane Co. Government Stops Posting on Twitter

The Dane Co. government has made the decision to cease posting on Twitter due to concerns regarding hate speech on the platform. County Executive Joe Parisi issued a directive to county departments, instructing them to gradually reduce their use of Twitter and completely cease posting January 1, 2024. Parisi emphasized the importance of leading example and ensuring that the county’s delivery of services does not inadvertently condone such behavior.

Already, two of the county’s prominent agencies, the Dane Co. Regional Airport and Public Health Madison & Dane Co., have taken immediate action discontinuing their use of Twitter and redirecting users to alternative platforms or the agencies’ websites. The decision to halt posting on Twitter was not accompanied an official statement from either agency.

Parisi’s directive not only addresses the issue of hate speech on Twitter but also highlights the need for a comprehensive review of the county’s social media practices. Recognizing the negative effects of social media on younger users, Parisi suggested that officials should aim to minimize disruption and only utilize social media platforms when it is the most effective means of communication.

While the Dane Co. government’s retreat from Twitter garners attention, private companies are also pulling their advertising from the platform. Walmart, Disney, IBM, NBCUniversal, and Comcast have all withdrawn their advertisements from Twitter following a report Media Matters. The report revealed that the ads appeared alongside content praising Nazis. In response, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, claiming that the report was designed to harm the company.

Recent controversy surrounding Twitter’s handling of hate speech has also led to criticism of Elon Musk, who purchased the platform last year. Musk received backlash for personally endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory in a tweet. The Anti-Defamation League and others have accused Musk of allowing antisemitic messages on Twitter since his acquisition.

Despite these challenges, Musk expressed his commitment to addressing the issue during a recent visit to Israel. Meeting with President Isaac Herzog, Musk acknowledged the presence of hatred and antisemitism on social media platforms and expressed a desire to contribute towards a better future.

This decision the Dane Co. government to discontinue posting on Twitter underscores the growing concerns surrounding hate speech on social media platforms. Public agencies and private corporations alike are reevaluating their engagement with these platforms, emphasizing the need for responsible and inclusive online environments.

